Cockatiel Bird has been missing for days, Owner says

EUGENE, Ore.- It's been nearly four days since Rachel Sonora has seen her feathered companion.
She's been doing her best to find Deacon, her Cockatiel bird, and she's gone as far as to reach a friend who works in a bird sanctuary. But it doesn't look like the odds are on her side.
"It's just luck at this point... they can come out of trees and they can get scared and sad and hungry and tired and hopefully he'll just ask somebody for help at some point," Sonora said.
She said she has looked for advice from others who've lost birds in the past on how to get Deacon back. One of the things they recommend is to leave the cage outside with their favorite food and to call for them.
Music also helps, Sonora said, her bird loves the golden girls theme song.
"I've been using flock calls, I've been playing cockatiel flock calls outside of my car stereo and driving around. And it's a very high traffic area and people don't like it at all," she said.
Even so his cage is still turning up empty. Sonora said she doesn't want to give up on her bird just yet. She still has hope she'll see him again, however if she fails to find Deacon she'd be willing to adopt another bird as a replacement for him.
"Eventually yeah, no other bird will ever be as good as him but yeah, I got to, I'm a bird guy," she said.
People can identify Cockatiels usually by the colors on their feathers. They have yellow heads with orange cheeks and a gray body.