Coffin Butte landfill in Benton County is filling up

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Officials and members of the public in the Corvallis have concerns over the Coffin Butte landfill reaching capacity.
The Coffin Butte landfill has been in operation for more than 40 years located at 28972 Coffin Butte Rd. According to officials, it's currently operating and serving the public of Benton County, the surrounding counties, and other areas of the state.
Greg Verret works for the government of Benton County as the deputy director in the community development department. He said right now, the landfill is not at capacity. However, thanks to the Benton County Talks Trash work group, they have analyzed the landfill extensively. The preliminary estimate shows the landfill has about 14 to 16 years of life left in operation, officials said.
When the landfill reaches capacity, there is a process of closure. However, Verret said that falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, not Benton County.
The Benton County Talks Trash work group was created to learn more about the future of sustainable materials management, solid waste, and disposal in Benton County. Community members form its volunteer corps, and the work group collaborates to advise the Benton County Board of Commissioners towards a a constructive path forward relating to sustainable materials management and solid waste disposal, including at the Coffin Butte landfill. Verret praised the volunteers for their work.
"The community members' involvement in this Benton County Solid Waste work group process has been tremendous," Verret said. "We really value and appreciate the ownership, really, of this process by members of the community."
A petition from members of the public has also been going around. The petition asks the Board of Commissioners to delay consideration of any land use at Coffin Butte Landfill until a better sustainable materials plan is made.
Verret said the landfill is private property, so the County's options for expanding the landfill are limited. The County must first get an application from the operators of the landfill. Then, they need to get approval from the planning commission, and also go through an extensive public hearing. There have been attempts to expand the landfill.
The most recent attempt was in 2021. The 2021 attempt at expansion was initially denied by Benton County's Planning Commission. An appeal was made, but the applications were later withdrawn in order to hear input from the Benton County Solid Waste work group.