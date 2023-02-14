Cold temperatures take hit on EV batteries and charging stations

EUGENE, Ore.-- Ice-cold temperatures and batteries are not the perfect match this Valentine's Day.
Some electric vehicle batteries and charging stations are taking a hit with this colder weather, as many drivers said it caused quite a delay.
Stephen Deschenes with Schweitzer's Automotive said weather plays a huge part in how EVs run and how far.
"The batteries don't take that charge in the cold weather. If you're in 70 degrees, southern California all the time, 'hey, no problem.' But when you get into the real world or even further north, where it's cold, you're going to end up reducing your range drastically," Deschenes said.
Deschenes said he's noticed that this is starting to become a problem as more EVs hit the road in our area.
"The ideal situation would be to have a garage, where you could keep your vehicle, and have a charging station in there. Typically, the garage is going to be at least 10 degrees warmer than what it is outside. Hopefully, if your garage is warm enough, you won't have that issue," Deschenes said.
But not everyone has that luxury. A reality Deschenes thinks is only going to increase with time as more people are predicted to switch over to EVs, leading to more delays on colder days.
"The more people that use them, they're going to be using the charging stations. If you roll up thinking that you're just going to do your 15-minute charge and be on your way, it could be 45 minutes," Deschenes said.
Deschenes said the colder weather could also shorten the overall life span of the battery, which is roughly ten years, but said that number depends on how well it's taken care of.
"The biggest drain on them is the climate control. A lot of it depends on your use, and like we are talking today; the climate out here plays a part," Deschenes said.
Deschenes said a new battery can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000, saying this is something you should consider when thinking about getting an EV.
As for Tesla owner Erik Stinson, he said while it does take longer to charge up during the cold, there are ways to work around it and even warm up the battery ahead of time.
"If you put the GPS to the charging station, it pre-conditions your battery and makes it charge faster," Stinson said.
In addition, he recommends putting a cover over the car throughout the night when it's cold.