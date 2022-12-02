 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST
Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Cold weather leads to more than nine-vehicle crash in Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Wet weather and freezing temperatures combined after dark on Thursday to create a slippery hazard on Franklin Boulevard and Interstate 5 that led to more than nine vehicles piling up on the roadway, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Franklin Boulevard under I-5 at about 7:03 p.m. on December 1. Officers said that after sunset, temperatures dropped and wet roads froze into black ice, leading to unsafe driving conditions. Police said they arrived to find multiple crashes on both sides of Franklin Boulevard, and they counted more than nine involved vehicles. Police also said there might have been more vehicles that crashed, but they may have left before responders arrived.

According to Eugene police, an involved driver had to be extricated from their car and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary evaluation. No other injuries were reported. Police said responders and local tow companies cleared the roadway to allow a truck from the Oregon Department of Transportation to de-ice the roadway so traffic could be opened up. EPD said the road was open again by 9 p.m., and police are encouraging involved parties to exchange insurance information among each other. Police are also encouraging drivers to be cautious on the road, as cold temperatures are expected to make more roads icy in the near future.

Tags

Recommended for you