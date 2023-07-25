Colorado fugitive wanted in attempted murder and kidnapping case arrested in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Colorado man wanted for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder and kidnapping case was arrested by Coos County deputies on Monday evening, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy observed a man walking down the middle of Kellogg Lane in Coos Bay at about 5:44 p.m. on July 24. The deputy stopped the man, identified as Christopher S. Chamberlain, 19, and warned him to not walk in the roadway, authorities said. CCSO said the deputy recognized Chamberlain as an individual he’d been trying to locate that was wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Colorado.
Sheriff’s officials said that after attempting to conceal his identity, Chamberlain ran from the deputy. The deputy chased after Chamberlain, who continued running toward Grinnell Lane. The deputy told him he was under arrest and if he could be tased if he didn’t stop running, deputies said.
CCSO officials said the deputy stopped briefly, waiting for additional deputies to arrive so he could assist them in the search for Chamberlain. A bystander who witnessed the pursuit provided the deputy with a ride to Chamberlain’s last known location in a forested area where Chamberlain was seen diving into the brush, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that the deputy quickly located Chamberlain, who was arrested and charged with third-degree escape and providing false information to a police officer. Chamberlain was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he is being held and awaits extradition to Colorado, authorities said.