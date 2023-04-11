 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Comcast awards grant to The Arc Lane County for tech coaching, special ed advocacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Arc Lane County grant

EUGENE, Ore. – Comcast awarded a $22,000 grant to The Arc Lane County on Tuesday that will expand digital and special education advocacy skills for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, according to Comcast officials.

Comcast representatives said the grant, announced on April 11, marked an expanded partnership between Comcast and The Arc of the United States, and will be used to establish a tech coaching center.

This center will help reduce technology-oriented barriers for those experiencing IDD , officials said.

“The Arc Lane County has helped more than 100 people in our community learn the important role that technology plays in everyday life,” said Devin Duerst, director of employment services at The Arc Lane County. “This grant will help individuals with IDD and their families link to the resources, knowledge, and tools to utilize and keep up with the constant changes around technology and how it is used in everyone’s daily life. Our partnership with Comcast has made a tremendous impact in enhancing the self-determination and growing the independence of people who experience IDD.”

The tech coaching center will also offer The Arc@School special education advocacy curriculum, which helps parents and educators, among other service providers, navigate topics related to the special education system, according to The Arc’s website.

The grants were distributed through Comcast’s Project UP, which is a $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships, according to Comcast’s website.

For more information on The Arc Lane County, visit their website.

