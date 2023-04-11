Comcast awards grant to The Arc Lane County for tech coaching, special ed advocacy

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner Portland and Vancouver urban areas. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35 degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun will be slower to warm up. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&