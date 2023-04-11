Comcast awards grant to The Arc Lane County for tech coaching, special ed advocacy

EUGENE, Ore. – Comcast awarded a $22,000 grant to The Arc Lane County on Tuesday that will expand digital and special education advocacy skills for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, according to Comcast officials.
Comcast representatives said the grant, announced on April 11, marked an expanded partnership between Comcast and The Arc of the United States, and will be used to establish a tech coaching center.
This center will help reduce technology-oriented barriers for those experiencing IDD , officials said.
“The Arc Lane County has helped more than 100 people in our community learn the important role that technology plays in everyday life,” said Devin Duerst, director of employment services at The Arc Lane County. “This grant will help individuals with IDD and their families link to the resources, knowledge, and tools to utilize and keep up with the constant changes around technology and how it is used in everyone’s daily life. Our partnership with Comcast has made a tremendous impact in enhancing the self-determination and growing the independence of people who experience IDD.”
The tech coaching center will also offer The Arc@School special education advocacy curriculum, which helps parents and educators, among other service providers, navigate topics related to the special education system, according to The Arc’s website.
The grants were distributed through Comcast’s Project UP, which is a $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships, according to Comcast’s website.
For more information on The Arc Lane County, visit their website.