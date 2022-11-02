Common illnesses return alongside in-person classes; expert weighs in

EUGENE, Ore. -- Autumn is coming to an end, and with the winter months coming up there has been a surge in sickness lately, with flu-like symptoms cropping up in kids and schools.
As a result of the return of in-person classes, the likelihood of getting sick has increased, and many students in Lane County and beyond are falling ill. The main culprit has been fingered as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms. Public health officials say that as COVID-19 dies down, more familiar diseases are coming back with a strong resurgence.
Dr. Patrick Luedtke, a senior public health officer at Lane County Public Health, sees the recent infections as more of a return to normalcy.
“[This is] how it used to be when there was a dozen different infections that we had as opposed to just COVID,” Luedtke said. “I also wonder a little bit if our surveillance systems are now in hyperdrive and we're picking up everything.”
Dr. Luedtke also said that compared to other parts of the country, the amount of RSV cases is not as high in Oregon as in the rest of the U.S., and that we are just now starting to see influenza. However, this new wave of infection does not seem to have many students worried. Some, like Eugene ninth grader Brayden, said they were surprised by how many classmates were out sick, but did not seem phased by it.
“I think it’s just something that came back just because we've been in online school and stuff,” Brayden said. “So, like, I think everyone is getting more sick because no one's been getting sick.”
Health officials say both RSV and the more serious Influenza have similar symptoms. They say people should be on the lookout for fevers sore throats, stuffed or runny noses, and headaches. Experts also said folks should seek out a doctor if they or a loved one has trouble breathing, a high fever, or a blue color on the skin. Officials say recovery time from both RSV and the flue is about two weeks.
"I think they should be vigilant, they should be aware, and they should go see their providers and make sure their vaccines are up to date,” Dr. Luedtke said. “And if they are a person who has, let’s say, asthma, they have a respiratory plan and when they start to get that feeling that their breathing is worse, they know what the next step is.”