Communities sign off on funding for governor’s homelessness state of emergency

SALEM, Ore. – Six of the seven multi-agency coordination groups representing regions across Oregon affected by governor Tina Kotek’s declaration of a homelessness state of emergency have signed contracts that will grant them funds to deal with the problem, with the seventh expected to sign in early May.

On her first full day in office in January, Gov. Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency which the Oregon legislature later supported with a multi-million dollar response packaged passed in March. February saw the creation of infrastructure to handle the homelessness response including seven regional multi-agency coordination groups that would be tasked with distributing those emergency funds. The governor announced which of those groups would get certain portions of the funding on April 10, contingent on the groups’ signing of contracts to receive the funding to execute the governor’s order.

“The housing crisis demands urgent action on an unprecedented timeline. I am grateful to the providers, local and county leaders who quickly assembled to form the MACs, the legislature for passing the package early with bipartisan support and broad stakeholder input, and to communities across Oregon embracing this call to action,” Governor Kotek said. “I look forward to the work ahead to help ensure these investments yield visible, measurable results across our state by the end of the year.”

According to the governor’s office, six of the seven multi-agency coordination groups have signed contracts to receive the funding to carry out the governor’s order. This funding will be used to prevent nearly 9,000 people from becoming homeless, rehouse more than 1,200 households, and create over 600 new shelter beds by January 2024. The seventh group, which will handle Clackamas County’s response, is expected to sign their contract in the first week of May due to a local policy that requires county commissioners to approve the contract before it is signed.