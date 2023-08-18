Community comes together to support evacuees from local wildfires

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As the wildfires in the eastern part of the county continue to keep people out of their homes, the community continues to provide support to those in need.

Conway’s Restaurant and Lounge in Springfield has given out hundreds of meals since initially offering to feed people affected by the fires.

“If they're there for two weeks, we'll help them for two weeks,” co-owner Shayla Landeros said. “If they're there for two months, we'll help them for two months. And we have our community behind us to be able to do that.”

While some fire evacuees have taken Conway’s up on their offer, she said much of their effort has been put toward sending meals to the firefighters, loggers and all the staff on the front lines of the Lookout Fire near McKenzie Bridge.

“We don't have as many evacuees coming in as we did in 2020--that was very devastating,” Landeros said. “But we have been able to partner up to send a lot of meals to people working on the fire up at the Lookout Fire.”

Landeros said they have been able to send meals with chicken, bags full of snacks and even thank you cards to the people tackling the blaze. The support is only possible thanks to the support of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter who provided the chicken, food trucks and businesses offering their help and everyday people donating food supplies.

“We might be the middle man who is able to tie those things together, but it's really the huge community working together and I think it's important for people to know that,” Landeros said.

Down Highway 126 at the Walterville Grange, the McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group provided a relief site for Lookout Fire evacuees.

“We provided meals and just a place where people can come in and cool off, get some clean air, have a glass of water and we had snacks,” said the group’s executive director Devin Thompson.

He said the group was formed after the devastating 2020 Holiday Farm Fire, connecting people to the resources and support they need to recover from disaster.

When Level 3 evacuations were initially ordered for the McKenzie Bridge area in the late hours of August 13, the group felt an obligation to provide a place where people could get information, food and other basic needs, closer to the area.

“The evacuation was for people to go to Lowell,” Thompson said. “A lot of people here in the McKenzie Valley, they want to stay here in the McKenzie Valley.”

The group was able to operate the site thanks to the support of the grange and funding from the Ford Family Foundation, Kelley Nonprofit Consulting and Pacific Source. It stayed open until August 17. While the turnout was not high, he said many people expressed comfort and peace of mind knowing a resource was available.

“This resource, you know, even though it wasn't utilized fully, just the individuals upriver knowing that we are here and here for them means a lot to them,” Thompson said. “So, we are here for them, it is truly for the McKenzie River and the McKenzie Valley.”

Both Conway’s and the McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery group are just some of many examples of local groups, businesses and everyday people stepping up to help those pushed out of their homes.

Mary Ellen Wheeler is a Resource Navigator with the long term recovery group, who works with survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire one-on-one to help them navigate the support and resources available to them. She is also the president of Locals Helping Locals, another local organization helping in the ongoing wildfire recovery effort.

“This is a very tight-knit community and everybody comes out in force when they're needed,” she said. “That’s why we live here.”

Community is a big force driving the effort to support fire evacuees.

“Community is important and we want to be here for everybody who needs us to be there for them,” Landeros said. “And one day it could be us who needs somebody to be there. That's what a community does.”

Other businesses and individuals stepped up too, opening shops early for people to get supplies, utilizing a phone tree to check in on neighbors and offering their vehicles and property to help people get to safety.

“People were coming with pickup trucks, anything and everything, trailers whatever would be needed to get people out if they needed to get out,” Wheeler said.

Thompson said the McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery group was recently able to distribute 110 air purifiers to help combat poor air quality from the Lookout Fire thanks to the support of the Oregon Health Authority, Oakridge Air and other community partners.

The people coming together to support their neighbors and friends know that they are going to be doing it for a while, because recovery from the Holiday Farm Fire continues nearly three years after it first started.

“For the 2020 fires, we're looking at 10 to 15 years basically to get structures and homes rebuilt,” said McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group Resource Navigator Shelly Pruitt.

“Only 28% of the homes have returned to the McKenzie Valley,” Thompson said. “We still have another 72% that we're reaching out and helping rebuild.”

Both Pruitt and Wheeler acknowledged an emotional aspect to recovery, as well. Many people are “emotionally exhausted” because of the Holiday Farm Fire, as it had some kind of impact whether they lost property or not, Wheeler said.

“I think it’s going to take years and generations for people to get used to living where we do,” Pruitt said. “Now it’s forefront in their mind that we live in a forest fire zone.”

She said not only is more financial support needed for recovery, but also skilled workers to help in the rebuilding effort.

As support for those affected by the Holiday Farm, and now the Lookout Fire, continue, community organizations like the long term recovery group will work hard, utilizing their connections to meet people’s unique recovery needs.

“There’s no better support system than your friends and neighbors. Everybody up here takes care of everybody,” Wheeler said.