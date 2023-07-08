Community-favorite Cottage Grove Rodeo wraps up two-day stint

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Cottage Grove Rodeo wrapped things up Saturday night, giving residents the opportunity to catch some bull riding and bucking broncos.
The rodeo started on July 7 and wraps up on July 8. They offer a night of action, mutton busting for the kids, and a dance party. Also plenty of food in the form of rodeo hamburgers and hot dogs.
Organizers expected to fill up the area, as it was filled to the brim with people on Friday.
"We had a heck of a rodeo... the bull riding, we had good bareback rides, good saddleback rides, and lots of good roping" Scott Potter, Vice President of the rodeo board said. "It was a good time, good watching."
The rodeo makes the area feel reminiscent of the Old West, residents said. But it also has a greater impact on the community. Tobi D'Amore, Assistant Store Manager at Cascade Home Center, appreciates the rodeo.
"You're just bringing in people from all over the country, you know, to work," he said. "People come here to our restaurants, go to our bars--the cowboys love to go to the bars. But you know, it's good for everybody. It's also great entertainment as well."
D'Amore sang the national anthem at the rodeo, and Cascade Home Center even hosted a meet and greet with cowboys and other rodeo stars. He said Cascade Home Center, like other businesses, have benefited from the rodeo's presence. The support the community has given the rodeo means a lot, rodeo organizers said.
"It's everything, it's everything we couldn't do what we do, on these grounds without the community and all the support we have," Potter said. "There's no way we could possibly do it."
Safety is also an important aspect of the rodeo. They know the risks of working with unpredictable animals.
Bullfighters are on scene to protect the cowboys from the bulls. They also have people who can handle horses, the teams have more than enough personnel. Bullfighters are also equipped with all sorts of padding and protectors all over their bodies. Even the ground in the arena is a consideration.
"The ground has to be in excellent shape so somebody don't slip and fall down and we have the best tractor driver in the county," Potter said.
Organizers also said emergency services are on standby at the arena. The key is to keep the cowboys safe. Potter said if they don't feel safe, they won't come back.