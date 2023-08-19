Community gathers for third annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Alton Baker Park served host to the third annual Black Cultural Festival.
The third time the Black Cultural Initiative put on the festival, the park was packed with people enjoying themselves and all the entertainment, games, and vendors representing Black culture and history.
Eugene resident Kesho Dirke Williams was at the festival helping her family sell all-natural products.
"We have soaps, we have scrubs, we have lotions, we have hair care," she said. "We also have snack bars and candles--a little bit of everything."
Another vendor was Willis Anderson, owner of My Daddy's Sauce. He attended the event last year and was invited to come back. He made the trip all the way from Portland to sell his homemade sauces to visitors. He said seeing a place where Black Americans can gather, share ideas, and talk about business was something special.
"I'm over 70, so we didn't have this when we were younger, so this is interesting," Anderson said. "My family had grocery stores and liquor stores. I grew up in that type of a business, but not many Blacks had businesses, so it's really wonderful for Black people to have something like this."
Zahjahne Sanchez is an educator in Eugene and is all about inclusion, That's what this festival represents for her a place where the black community can be seen together. She has much love for the festival's entertainment.
"When you put music on and you get everybody together it is the most beautiful thing," she said. "People know as soon as you put the music on everybody is on the dance floor, everybody is smiling. You know what I'm saying, even if you cannot dance we are still going to tap in and make sure we got a little rhythm in you."
A lot of people said they felt a sense of closeness that is not always found in Eugene. Being here is something they look forward to every year. 18-year-old Trinity Williams has been in the area for four years. She's also the 2023 Miss Photogenic, All American Girl.
"When you go around your 9 to 5 daily life, you don't really see as much culture as you expect," she said. "But when we're all here together it's more than we think. Like we live in Eugene and we're here and that just makes you noticed."
The festival also promoted the sharing of ideas within the community it's what attracted Corvallis residents, Tara Brown and Susu Salahuddin.
"I have a business so it's nice to see other businesses, Black-owned businesses, to connect with so that's what I'm enjoying out of it," Brown said.