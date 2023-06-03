Community gathers in Springfield for event to bring attention to gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- An event was held at Springfield's Island Park on Saturday to honor the victims of gun violence and to bring attention to the growing issue.
The June 3 event was one of many "Wear Orange" events taking place across the country. The nationwide effort aims to honor those affected by gun violence and highlight prevention efforts. The color orange is worn because it's what hunters wear outside so other hunters won't mistake them for an animal and fire at them.
In the Eugene-Springfield Area, the event has been recognized since 2017. It was made a reality thanks to the local chapters of the groups "Moms Demand Action" and "Students Demand Action."
Dozens of people showed up for the event. Organizers said the turnout was crucial for their mission.
"What this shows us is the support our community has for ending gun violence," event organizer Dianne Peterson said.
600 flags were posted in the park, each representing the number of victims of mass shootings in 2022. There was also a wall of remembrance where people could put the name of a loved one on the wall who was a victim of gun violence.
A number of speakers were also present, including local NAACP Chapter President Miles Pendleton, Eugene City Councilor Matt Keating, Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, and State Senator James Manning.
Pendleton said the group has a history of working with Moms Demand Action. The group also wanted to bring to attention the dangers of gun violence particularly in the African American community and other minority groups.
"We want to stand in solidarity and we want to make it overtly clear that this is one of our highest priorities if not the highest priority," he said. "In every opportunity we have to show up, to lift our voice, to join hand in hand, and to move forward in collaboration with a better solution than we are going to be at that table."
Moms Demand Action chose Springfield as the location to hold the event this year, in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Thurston High School shooting. A memorial featured newspaper articles about the victims and aftermath of the shooting. Those at the event said even though the shooting happened 25 years ago, the memories are still strong.
"I think what happened 25 years ago was such a tragedy and at that time it was so shocking," Sarah Micheli, a volunteer with Moms Demand Change, said.
Many members of the community showed up wanting to show support or share their stories dealing with gun violence. Monte Matthews came to support his partner, who lost a loved one to suicide by a gun. Matthews wanted to do his part to support others who have struggled like his partner.
"There are things that each of us can do to make a difference in order to end gun violence," he said.
Those at the event said they are seeing change in their favor when it comes to addressing gun violence. Though they are still looking for more efforts to control access to guns and curb gun violence.
"I can see it, in so many people, in so many places that are working so hard all the time to make change." Peterson said. "They're raising their voices, they're writing laws."