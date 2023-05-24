Community mounts search for missing Harrisburg teen

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Members of the community and deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an 18-year-old who mysteriously went missing from his home in Harrisburg on Monday.
According to the LCSO, Bryce Chilgren, 18, was reported missing in the morning of May 23 at about 8:16 a.m. from his home in Harrisburg’s Springbook Mobile Home Park. The LCSO said Chilgren’s father reportedly went to wake him up for school and found that he had departed overnight, leaving all his personal belongings behind. Family members said it is highly unusual for Chilgren to leave unannounced, and they are worried for his safety.
Chilgren is described as standing about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He reportedly has brown eyes and long brown hair, and currently has stubble or a mustache according to friends and family members. Family members said Chilgren is on the autism spectrum and is easily persuaded or influenced. They also said Chilgren doesn’t have his phone, wallet, or extra clothes and he does not know how to drive.
Linn County deputies said they have already searched areas Chilgren is known to frequent, and are continuing an investigation. On May 24 at about 8 a.m., a search party of Harrisburg community members met at the Harrisburg School District’s office to assist in the search.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information about Chilgren’s disappearance or whereabouts, and is especially seeking surveillance video from the Springbook Mobile Home Park or South Sixth Street from between 9 p.m. May 22 and 6 a.m. on May 23. Anyone with information should immediately contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.