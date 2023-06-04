Community, organizers reflect on 114th Lebanon Strawberry Festival

LEBANON, Ore. -- For 114 years, the Lebanon Strawberry festival has been a staple for the community.
There was no shortage of people for this year's event. Organizers said they probably "doubled the population of Lebanon" over the weekend of June 3-4 as crowds visited the festival.
The festival has been designated an "Oregon Heritage Tradition" by Oregon State Parks and hosts a number of popular carnival rides, food booths and vendors who are more than happy to show off their talents, such as Kirk Stutzman and Hayden Wright, wood carvers at the festival.
"We like to have a lot of fun with it," Stutzman said. "You know what it is when you look at woodcarvings, so to be able to bring that to the community is a good thing. We got some large features for photo ops, around here to."
Cindy Kirby and Joe Calderon, Chair and Vice Chair of the Strawberry Festival Board, respectively, said this year might have been the festival's most successful one yet. June 3 was the peak of the celebrations, according to the Oregon Beverage Company, as the festival generated more than $50,000 in revenue.
"It's been a longtime coming," Kirby said. "We started this growth pattern in 2018, so it was very rewarding to see it all come together finally after five years of growing it, with COVID and all the stuff that happened in between."
As the crowds grow, the larger the responsibility organizers will have to keep everyone happy and safe. They said they may have a little more help in the future.
"Homeland Security has jumped in to assess and to offer us a lot of assets that they have, in order to make sure we are growing properly, and safely, and successfully," Calderon said.
For festival visitors like Libby Jorgensen, this is an event she looks forward to every year. She brought her family, some of whom came from out of state.
This year was particularly special as she was crowned the 114th Annual Strawberry Queen.
"It's a very surreal moment because I wanted it since I was little so finally getting to hear my name on stage was pretty exciting." Jorgensen said.
She said besides the rides, she looks forward to eating elephant ears at the festival.
"I like going on rides and then eating the elephant ears and getting really sick, that's always fun." she said.
While visitors appreciate the rides, food, and vendors -- they said there is another reason why people show up. The festival creates a real sense of connection within the community.
"It's something that we all can look forward to every year," Jorgensen said. "I think it's what brings Lebanon closer. And family that visits from out of state, it's fun to bring them here, too."