Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor

EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures.

A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress.

The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's Office at the end of July. Due to the number of signatures it received, Syrett will have to either resign or submit a justification by Monday.

If she chooses not to resign, there's a 35-day window to hold a recall election within Ward 7.

KEZI 9 news has reached out to Syrett, but hasn’t heard back just yet.