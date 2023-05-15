 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Community rallies to cover funeral expenses of UO hockey player killed in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
UO hockey player Dayton Clarke

EUGENE, Ore. – Members of the community are donating to cover the funeral expenses of a University of Oregon hockey player who passed away in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Eugene police said that at about 3:54 a.m. on May 13 officers responded to a reported crash on east 24th Avenue to find a 21-year-old man, later identified as Dayton Clarke, deceased from an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Police said that shortly after they arrived, the involved driver returned to the scene in a large delivery truck to cooperate with the investigation.

Clarke, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, played as a freshman for the University of Oregon Ducks men’s hockey team. According to former UO hockey General Manager Craig Thornton, Clarke was on the way back home from a social event when he was struck.

Thornton and other friends of Clarke have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs, including transportation back to Victoria, B.C. As of 1 p.m. on May 15, the GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 of its $40,000 goal.

Tags

Recommended for you