Community rallies to cover funeral expenses of UO hockey player killed in crash

EUGENE, Ore. – Members of the community are donating to cover the funeral expenses of a University of Oregon hockey player who passed away in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Eugene police said that at about 3:54 a.m. on May 13 officers responded to a reported crash on east 24th Avenue to find a 21-year-old man, later identified as Dayton Clarke, deceased from an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Police said that shortly after they arrived, the involved driver returned to the scene in a large delivery truck to cooperate with the investigation.
Clarke, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, played as a freshman for the University of Oregon Ducks men’s hockey team. According to former UO hockey General Manager Craig Thornton, Clarke was on the way back home from a social event when he was struck.
Thornton and other friends of Clarke have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs, including transportation back to Victoria, B.C. As of 1 p.m. on May 15, the GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 of its $40,000 goal.