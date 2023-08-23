Community reacts to alleged robberies at post office locations in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a post office in South Eugene.

When most people come to the post office, the last thing they are concerned about is their safety. Eugene residents like Whitney Oliver said they are surprised and saddened the post office was hit.

Oliver said "My first thought when you told me is, 'why a post office, what are they trying to get at a post office?' Seems a very strange place to rob."

Many people agreed a post office isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when people think of pulling off a robbery. The incident on the south side of Eugene reportedly happened on August 16 at about 5 p.m. in the afternoon. An unidentified man allegedly stepped inside, showed a gun, and demanded money. Another resident, Sean Kurin, has just moved to Eugene from Oakland and he said news like this is something he'd expect from his old city, not here.

Kurin said, "I don't know, I haven't been too used to hearing that kind of a headline here in Eugene. So yeah it's a big surprise."

The suspected robber was described as white, in his 50s, about six feet tall and with black painted fingernails. He was also wearing a long dark sleeve shirt, dark baggy pants, a gray baseball hat, with a white bandana over his face. Kurin hopes this isn't the start of a pattern at other post offices.

He added, "I'm hoping fingers crossed, it's like a one time off event.

"

This wasn't the only case of violence at a Eugene post office. There were reports of someone who used pepper spray on employees at the post office in Downtown Eugene earlier in the week.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest in the robbery case. Officials recommend calling authorities if you spot the suspected robber, and to not approach them.