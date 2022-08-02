Community support pours in after food truck goes up in flames

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two Eugenians are trying to pick up the pieces after their food cart went up in flames in the evening of Saturday, July 30.
When temperatures met or exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Eugene in the week of July 25 through July 31, a much-beloved food truck was severely damaged in a fire on July 30. According to the fire marshal, the fire started due to spontaneous combustion -- in other words, the truck simply got hot enough that a fire started.
The owners of Uumami Mediterranean, Zak Piasta and Haley Clyburn, are working with partners in the community to get things back on track. They say that so far, they’ve gotten lots of help.
“We received a lot of support for friends and family, but also a lot of community members in the area, Friendly Street area have contributed as well,” Piasta said. “It feels good. We kind of feel like we're at home. We're definitely coming back to provide more services to this area.”
Piasta and Clyburn made it away from the fire with only minor burns. However, the inside of the food truck was completely ruined, and the owners will have to buy completely new equipment to get it up and running again. Despite the damage, the owners have said that they most certainly will be back.
“It's been going really well until, you know, this happened,” Piasta said. “We've both been cooking for 10 years and we were really enjoying being self-employed, but we'll be back.”
A fundraising effort has been set up to help cover the costs of repairing the food truck.