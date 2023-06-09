Compliance check leads to arrest of Coos Bay couple for firearm possession

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man and woman were arrested on Friday morning after Coos County probation officers requested assistance for a compliance check at a home near Sunset Beach, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies said that the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:16 a.m. on June 9 to a home on Cape Arago Highway near Sunset Beach. Oregon State Police troopers who also responded to the scene told a responding deputy that Adam J. Brunner, 39, of Coos Bay, was hiding inside a trailer and possibly armed with a shotgun, CCSO officials said. Sheriff’s officials said that Ashley M. Real, 38, of Coos Bay, was also inside.
Authorities on scene were able to enter the trailer and recover a shotgun that was within Brunner’s reach the time of his arrest, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said that Brunner was arrested without incident on several outstanding warrants, while Real was arrested on a probation violation. Both were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said Brunner and Real were transported to the Coos County Jail, where they remain in custody. The shotgun was seized and logged into evidence at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
CCSO officials said the Coquille Tribal Police Department and Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal Police Department also assisted at the scene.