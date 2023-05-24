Computer chip efficiency breakthrough could vastly improve data center energy efficiency

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University and Baylor University researchers said that a breakthrough in computer chip efficiency could greatly reduce energy usage in data centers and supercomputers.
A new method has been developed that compensates for temperature variations that can degrade photonic chips, which use light particles instead of electrons for data transmission, OSU said. The college said that a primary shortcoming of photonic chips was the amount of energy required to stabilize their temperature for maximized performance.
A research team that includes John Conley, a researcher at the OSU College of Engineering, and Alan Wang, a Baylor University researcher, determined they could reduce energy needed for temperature control by a factor of 1 million by building prototypes that control gate voltage, OSU said.
“Our method is much more acceptable for the planet,” Conley added. “It will one day allow data centers to keep getting faster and more powerful while using less energy so that we can access ever more powerful applications driven by machine learning, such as ChatGPT, without feeling guilty.”
OSU said that data centers house an organization’s information technology operational equipment for data processing and application, and can consume up to 50 times more energy per square foot of floor space than a typical office building. Firms that utilize data centers include Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google, OSU said.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers account for about 2 percent of all electricity use in the United States.