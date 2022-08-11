Comrades mourn loss of firefighter killed by fallen tree; tragedy highlights dangers of the job

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Firefighters around the country are mourning the loss of a wildland firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Douglas County about 6.5 miles north of Lemolo Lake.
Officials identified the fallen firefighter as Collin Hagan from Toivola, Michigan. He traveled to Oregon to fight wildfires alongside the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado.
"He was doing the job that our firefighters do, that everybody knows that they do," said Edd Hiatt, the interagency fire staff officer for Northwest Oregon. "Working hard out on a very tough landscape, a tough environment."
Hagan was reportedly injured when a tree fell on him as he fought to contain the wildfire. EMS personnel assigned to the fire tried to save his life, but Hagan later succumbed to his injuries.
"Trees fall while firefighters are out in the woods working," Hiatt said. "They fall all the time. In this unfortunate case, it struck a firefighter."
This tragic news serves as a reminder about the dangerous and important work wildland firefighters do. Connor Reardon has seen some of the dangers of the profession firsthand. He's been fighting fires with the Oregon Department of Forestry for three seasons, and said conditions can be unpredictable while fighting wildfires.
"Burning snags that could either fall on you or burn you," Reardon said. "There's rolling rocks that vary in size that can essentially take out firefighters."
Reardon is passionate about his job, and understands how important it is.
"I just want to protect my home and the people who live here and the forests that I grew up around," Reardon said.