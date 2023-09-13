Concerned mother bringing issue of drugs in her neighborhood to light

EUGENE, Ore -- It's a nightmare no parent ever wants to deal with: drugs in the neighborhood.
At Lone Oak Park, Melissa Hall, a concerned parent, says her 14 year old daughter has to walk past needles and suspicious characters just to get to school. It's gotten to the point where Hall's had enough.
She said, "My daughter called me when she was walking with a friend and she said, 'mom, there's someone lying on the ground with a needle in their arm.'"
Hall feels terrified and powerless in her own neighborhood. She bought her first home near Lone Oak Park, but a source of pride quickly became one of frustration. She said she has noticed people injecting themselves with needles or selling methamphetamine in the park.
"The worst case scenarios run through my mind," she said. "I've seen questionable characters here that feel very scary, I feel scared."
It hasn't been easy on Hall, especially since her daughter and her friends from North Eugene High School use the park quite often. Hall has done all she can to adjust, including changing her work schedule to keep a better eye on her daughter when she goes to school, and tracking her daughter's movements via her phone. Even so, Hall said her daughter was recently approached by a man trying to sell her drugs in a bag.
Hall said, "There's generally close to seven or eight people at any given moment that are clearly struggling with drug or substance problems."
Hall won't remain silent. She has reached out to different people to see what can be done about the situation. She called Eugene police and they stopped by on Tuesday, September 12.
She said, "I was really astounded actually, they came out within the hour and came and cleared out the park. So a lot of the trash that was underneath this very tree and the bed frame that was here has been cleaned out since yesterday."
She also reached out to the school. She's considering setting up a neighborhood watch in the area. Her main fear moving forward is that people will come back to the local park and the drug problem simply won't go away.