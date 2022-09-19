Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse.
The store closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
Susan Ray lives down the road from the former Safeway. She told KEZI she used to shop here, a far cry from what she witnesses now.
"You see people just hanging out," Ray said. "Behind the building is very trashy with all sorts of stuff like empty liquor bottles, broken glass, and people's belongings. This is the break-in I reported, you can see the bar laying there inside."
Ray walks the area daily and said she's appalled by what she sees as people make themselves at home around the building.
"People urinate behind these posts, and sometimes you can see it wet," Ray said.
She even said someone was living on the roof at one point.
"They used the ladder on the side of the building, and that's how they were able to get up and down, I guess," Ray said.
It's something that scares Karen O'Grady as her house backs up to the building.
"It's become a danger. The kids want to play in the back, and it's unsafe," O'Grady said.
She's lived there for 10 years and said the area used to be nice and well kept. Now, the building is anything but.
"There are arguments and fights in the middle of the night because people are camping out behind the Safeway, and it's just not a safe situation at this point," O'Grady said.
She said the only good to come of it is that those living nearby have become a closer community because of it.
"We all kind of watch out for each other, so if there's a danger or something in the back there, we usually warn one another, and then we'll either make a stand and get them to move or get the police," O'Grady said.
Delina Porter lives right across the street from the building and said she's watched some pretty disturbing things happen.
"I only report probably one out of 10 things that I see because it's frustrating. This one woman came around the back of the building, to where there's a corner on the south side, and she had a bowel movement, right out of my kitchen window. It was disgusting," Porter said.
Many people told KEZI they hope this will be the site of another grocery store or Dollar Tree. But regardless of what comes in, they're just hoping a business moves in soon, as they're tired of people taking advantage of the space.
"I think it would be a great place to stage the fire department and the police department for the fires and other maintenance issues," Ray said.
City officials told KEZI that no building or planning permits have been issued related to the building, and the empty store remains up for lease.