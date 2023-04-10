Concerns grow over carfentanil as deadly drug enters Douglas County; DINT weighs in on crisis

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Carfentanil is the next drug on the street, causing concerns for law enforcement and health officials.

Authorities say carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl; it's tasteless, odorless, and meant to be used as a tranquilizer for elephants. To put that into perspective, a 2mg dose of carfentanil will knock out an elephant. That same dose is powerful enough to kill about 50 people.

Officials at the Oregon Zoo told KEZI that carfentanil isn't being used in the U.S anymore. Instead, they use a newer drug called Thianil or thiafentanyl.

Lieutenant Rick McArthur with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said Carfentanil is here; it's deadly and can't be detected.

"It's never been more dangerous to be a drug user than it is right now," McArthur said.

This comes on the heels of the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history: 4.4 pounds of fentanyl, along with 2.2 pounds of suspected carfentanil.

"A surprising seizure. The sheer volume, for the sheer amount of something like carfentanil," McArther said.

With no way to detect the drug, McArthur said there's only one way to prevent it: don't do drugs.

"It really does come down to that. I fear that we've gotten into this stage in society where that message doesn't seem to get out as much anymore. Now, we are always just trying to make it safer for people to use drugs," McArther said.

McArther said this is especially important for younger people, like high school and college students, to understand.

"They are playing Russian roulette in this day and age. The biggest thing I worry about is that they get something from someone or someone hands them something to take, and they don't necessarily know what it is. They should never take anything that they don't know for sure, 100% for sure what it is, because one tiny mistake from someone who doesn't even realize they are getting something bad could be fatal," McArther said.

University of Oregon sophomore Barrie Brennan said drugs are not worth the risk, saying you never know when something could be laced with fentanyl or something else.

"It is very prevalent, and it's known. It's not something that nobody talks about," Brennan said.

Alexander LaVake, Overdose Prevention Coordinator with Lane County Public Health, said they're keeping a close eye on Carfentanil, as drugs travel fast up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.

"We all know there is a large risk out there in our community in drug use," LaVake said.

LaVake said one way to fight fentanyl and carfentanil is by staying educated and alert.

"Also knowing what the signs of an opioid overdose look like, which include fentanyl and carfentanil," LaVake said.

In response to th ongoing crisis, LaVake said they've created a campaign called Fentynal Aware.

"Being a responsible member of the community is to know about overdose and the drug landscape and the risks that might be carried with that," LaVake said.

You can check out the campaign at its website.