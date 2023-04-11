Concerns grow over Springfield squatter house

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One Springfield home is getting a lot of attention, but not in a good way, as many neighbors said squatters have taken over.

Justin Race lived next door to the house on 21st Street and A Street and said it's becoming more than just an eyesore.

"Needles being thrown in my backyard. There are lots of scary situations that have happened around here, for sure. It's always something different, there's always something going on," Race said.

Race has lived next door for three years and said over the last year, things have really taken a turn.

"The police department over this last summer had come and banged out the front door and had drones busting all the windows," Race said, referencing a six-hour police standoff that happened back in September. "There was a guy boarded up in the room above the garage, and he was wanted for shooting some lady in the head," Race said.

Then, a few months later, Race said he woke up to a knock on his door in the middle of the night.

"The living room had caught on fire from propane tanks that were left in there. I actually had people knock on my door at 2 a.m., asking me to call the fire department because their phone was dead. So, we called them, and they came out here and cleaned it up, and they boarded the windows," Race said.

But that wouldn't be the last time crews would be called to the home.

"A couple of weeks ago, the fire department was here when I pulled up from work. They had a lady that they were dragging out of the house. I guess they were running a generator in there for who knows how long, but the CO2 levels were well over 100," Race said.

Race said while he tries to be understanding, he's hoping things will get cleaned up soon.

"It's something that, you know, having children around, we want to clean up those situations," Race said.

Race said he had to replace his sewer line, which runs underneath the home's driveway.

"The amount of trash that I had to clear away, and the number of needles, and who knows what else is in there, it's pretty unsafe and unhealthy," Race said.

Race said one day he hopes to move his family elsewhere but hopes something is done before he goes.

"It worries me selling the house because I know buyers, when they come and look at it, they're going to want to know what the neighbors are like," Race said.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the trash and clutter have gotten so bad that rats are now in the neighborhood.

"It's terrible. One neighbor left his door open, and two big rats went into his house. I had rats come into my garage, and we've had to set up rat traps," she said.

Officials with the Springfield Development Services told KEZI that right now, they do not have a reason to condemn the home.