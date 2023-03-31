Condemned Springfield hotel demolished

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A hotel once used to house survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire who had lost their homes has been demolished.

Tenants at the GuestHouse Inn located at the intersection of Gateway Street and Beltline Drive in Springfield received sudden evacuation notices back in October 2022, ordering them to be out by the end of November 2022. Although many had nowhere else to go, officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office ordered everyone off the premises in December 2022 after an inspection found conditions and safety code violations that made the premises unsuitable for human life. Those code violations included missing or screwed-shut doors, broken fire alarms, and raw sewage in the building, among others. Local groups including Carry it Forward, Campus Life Youth for Christ and HIV Alliance rendered help to people who were kicked out of the condemned building.

Demolition at the GuestHouse Inn began in earnest in early February with the removal of furniture, windows and doors. On March 29, heavy construction equipment including bulldozers, backhoes and trucks arrived to dismantle the remains of the building, with demolition being completed on March 31. The future of the property is unclear after a previous prospective buyer cancelled their efforts to purchase the property.