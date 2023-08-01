Conditions aid firefighters as Bedrock Fire burns over 10,000 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – Although the Bedrock Fire near Lowell and Oakridge is slowly growing, U.S. Forest Service officials said current conditions are favorable for quelling the blaze.
Firefighters said the Bedrock fire is burning 10,659 acres in rough terrain northeast of Lowell as of August 1. It is 3% contained, but there are 729 firefighters and 9 air assets assigned to the fire, the USFS said. Firefighters are working to build and reinforce fire lines around the burning area to achieve full containment.
According to the USFS, conditions are currently favorable for firefighting efforts. While temperatures and wind have risen slightly, the USFS said humidity has also risen and aided firefighters slightly. In addition, the Bedrock Fire is burning into areas that were already burned in the past few years. The USFS said these areas usually have much less material for the fire to consume, greatly reducing the speed and intensity of the fire. However, the USFS said that these burned areas typically have lots of grasses and other small fuels that produce a lot of smoke even if they don’t burn with extreme intensity.
Firefighting personnel have set up a series of public meetings where they will present status updates and answer any questions that residents might have. They will be livestreamed on the fire’s Facebook page, and are scheduled for:
• Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. at Lowell High School
• Tuesday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Oakridge High School
• Wednesday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. at McKenzie High School