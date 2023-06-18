Confirmed EF-0 tornado pops up in Linn County Sunday afternoon

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- National Weather Service officials confirmed an tornado touched down near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.
According to NWS Portland, a pilot spotted the tornado about a mile north of Daniels Field airport near Interstate 5 at 12:30 p.m. on June 18.
Staff called the nearby Olsen Run Winery and got cell phone video that showed the tornado about 50-100 yards north of Diamond Hill Road, headed east toward Interstate 5.
The employee, NWS staff said, told them the tornado was on the ground for over a minute and appeared to weaken as it moved over the highway.
NWS estimates the tornado travelled about 0.3 miles and reached peak gusts of 65 miles per hour, putting it at an EF-0 rating. No damages or injuries were reported.