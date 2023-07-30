Congressional leaders visit Coos Bay to look over jetty repair project

COOS BAY, Ore. -- As repair work for Coos Bay's North Jetty is underway Oregon Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Val Hoyle stopped by Sunday to take a look at the progress.

Wyden and other officials see big economic benefits with an improved jetty, which makes it easier for cargo ships to enter and leave port. Officials said in 2019, over two million tons of cargo moved through Coos Bay.

"You just can't have big league economic growth with little league infrastructure," Wyden said.

The jetty also makes it easier for fishing crews to bring in their catch. The $84 million repair project started this March, and is expected to be completed in December 2025, according to project engineer, Colter Bennett.

"It's 172,000 tons of stone, that needs to be quarried, barged to site, and then placed individually stone by stone," he said.

The jetty was originally constructed in 1898. It's length was originally 9,600 feet, but it has since deteriorated to 8,479 feet.

While economic factors are important, it's not the only reason for the repaired jetty. Representative Hoyle said, to her, it was a priority for two reasons: One is because former Representative Peter DeFazio believed in the project; and second, she has spoken with widows and families of fishermen who have lost their lives because of the unpredictable waves of the pacific.

"It is really really dangerous when our fishermen go out and put their lives on the line to feed the world, in the winter to fish for crab," Hoyle said. "The fact of the matter is everything we can do to make it safer for them means we can save lives."

Nick Edwards has been a fisherman since 1979, he knows how treacherous the ocean can by. When he found out about the repairs, he was more than grateful that something was finally being done.

"You know with my Captain and my crew it's going to be a safer transit for them over the years to come, for the next generation of fisherman," he said.

Senator Wyden is putting economic priorities like this and the Port of Coos Bay's Pacific Coast Intermodal Project at the top of his list. He said he will meet with President Biden to get more investments in the Southern Oregon region.

"He and I have known each other for years and I'm going to say, 'you talk about investments, I don't think the West Coast can afford not to make this investment in Coos Bay. It's too important, we have geographic advantages we have shipping kinds of opportunities.'"

Congresswoman Hoyle has been working with both Senator Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley on economic projects for the south coast of Oregon.

It's also her top priority but she also wants to tackle issues with wildfires and job creation.

"Making sure we are spending money upfront so we can prevent wildfires," Hoyle said. "Creating apprenticeships and post secondary paths that don't necessarily need a college degree."

Later in the afternoon, Senator Wyden and Representative Hoyle held a town hall at Coos Bay's Marshfield Junior High School. Wyden has pledged to annually hold at least one town hall in each of Oregon's 36 counties.