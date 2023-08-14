Congresswoman Val Hoyle tours Corvallis fire stations with improvements underway

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Congresswoman Val Hoyle (D-Ore.), a U.S. representative for Oregon’s 4th congressional district, visited on Monday Corvallis Fire Department's Station 3, which features federally-funded improvements and updates.
Hoyle stopped at Corvallis Fire Department’s Fire Station Three on Northwest Circle Boulevard which will have new beds and separate dorms for male and female fire crews. As Station 2, the older station, was built in the 1970s when female firefighters were less common, there were previously only two beds available for female firefighters.
Also being upgraded is a relocated gym to address issues with exhaust fumes from emergency vehicles leaking into the old workout area. Previously the emergency vehicles were located directly behind the old station’s gym, and the new station's gym location will give firefighters a better training area without the danger of inhaling exhaust fumes.
“I know that having this kind of fire station… it will save homes,” said Hoyle.
The new station is are expected to be completed in October 2023.