“Constant and aggressive” vandalism shutting down local parks

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – An increase of vandalism at parks in Springfield is forcing Willamalane Park and Recreation district to cut back on the services it offers, including shutting down several park amenities.
According to Willamalane, in very early morning of June 25, eight people were seen on surveillance camera footage extensively vandalizing the skate park at Willamalane Park. Willamalane said the vandals showed up at the park at 12:47 a.m. before vandalizing the place and leaving, heading east towards the nearby hospital at around 1:43 a.m. There is an ongoing investigation into the vandalism, and Willamalane asks that anyone with information on the incident call Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714.
Willamalane officials said parts of the skate park were closed to the public for several hours while employees cleaned up the graffiti, keeping the public from enjoying the park and distracting from other high-priority projects that Willamalane said they’d rather be working on. Park officials said similar acts of vandalism have been occurring more frequently at parks across the area, draining hundreds of hours of labor from Willamalane. The vandalism has been so extreme, officials said, that Willamalane has been forced to close amenities such as public bathrooms that have been hit the hardest by what park officials called “constant and aggressive vandalism.”
Willamalane said they have installed several all-weather, high-definition security cameras at parks throughout their district. Officials said these cameras are part of an attempt to identify vandals and pursue vandalism through legal means.