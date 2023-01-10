Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5.
ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
ODOT officials said that on February 6, the entire east Cottage Grove Connector Road will be closed until February 11. After that, the eastbound lane of the road will be closed and westbound traffic will have vehicle width restrictions. ODOT estimates these closures will last for several months.