Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...East to southeast wind 10 to 20 kt tonight, but will see
winds increase later Wednesday, with east to southeast winds 20
to 25 kt, with gusts 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt possible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Seas 10 to 12 ft tonight, building to 12 to
13 ft on Wednesday, with dominant period around 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm offshore.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge

  • Updated
Oregon highway

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5.

ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.

Cottage Grove Interchange Connector construction plan

ODOT officials said that on February 6, the entire east Cottage Grove Connector Road will be closed until February 11. After that, the eastbound lane of the road will be closed and westbound traffic will have vehicle width restrictions. ODOT estimates these closures will last for several months.

