Construction begins on Van Buren bridge replacement, businesses talk impacts

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Construction to replace the Van Buren Bridge kicked off this week with equipment being moved into place and foundational elements for temporary structures being laid. Nearby business owners are closely watching the work, and the impact it could have on their livelihoods.

The 113-year-old bridge is currently weight-restricted, has only one lane and was previously identified by the Oregon Department of Transportation as a bridge in poor condition.

"We really need to have an earthquake-ready structure in place that can accommodate future traffic, that can accommodate the growth of the Corvallis community and really allow for multimodal traffic," ODOT Area 4 Manager Savannah Crawford said.

The planned replacement, ODOT said, will improve the route out of the city.

"The new bridge will consist of two eastbound lanes, a bike lane as well as a 14 foot wide multi-use path," Crawford said.

The replacement project will start with the construction of two temporary bridges -- one to support eastbound traffic as crews work on disassembling the current bridge and putting together the new one, and another bridge for crews to access the work area.

The temporary bridge construction started with noisy pile driving work to put support beams measuring more than 100 feet long into the ground. ODOT estimates the temporary construction will last about six months, and will include minimum traffic impacts.

"Later this year, when we start moving traffic over to the detour structure, we will have some temporary weekend impacts where we'll have some temporary closures as we transfer over that traffic," Crawford said.

Businesses near the Van Buren construction site are thinking about how the work will impact them.

Greg Alpert is the owner of Kinetic Bagel Institute, on the other side of northwest First Street where the bridge starts. He said he is concerned temporary traffic rerouting during the replacement construction will make it difficult for customers to visit his shop.

"It's gonna cause some confusion, some noise and some chaos," he said "Phases of their project will affect us a little bit more than others. It's sort of rerouting everything and making it confusing, especially, like I was saying, for the out-of-towners."

Alpert said he would do whatever it takes to mitigate the negative impacts from the project in order to help his business succeed.

The next block over on Second Street, Peak Sports owner Larry Desaulniers had similar accessibility concerns. He said he is concerned about the availability of parking for his customers and staff.

"The loss of parking spaces near to the store here, our staff are definitely gonna feel that," he said. "Any reduction in parking in the area has a net effect on customers."

While it will be a while before the bridge will start to be dismantled, ODOT said some parts of it could be salvaged and stay within the community.

"One of the components is the turning mechanism in the middle," Crawford said. "It is a large wheel -- for lack of a better term -- that used to turn the bridge for any sort of river traffic."

After traffic is moved from the Van Buren onto the temporary eastbound bridge, ODOT plans to demolish the structure and construct a new bridge in the same place. They acknowledge there will be traffic and parking impacts as construction takes place over the next few years, but said they will work with the community to inform them of construction progress and activities in person and online via their project webpage.

"We want to make sure that we are keeping everybody aware and comprised of what's going on," Crawford said.

And while the construction may cause headaches, Desaulniers said the bridge replacement is long overdue.

"The eventual replacement of the bridge, and having two lanes out of town -- in the end, this is gonna be a huge improvement for traffic flow in downtown," he said. "The net effect of this, I believe, will be very positive."