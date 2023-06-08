Construction nears completion on new OSU creative arts center

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University officials said that construction is nearing completion on its new $75 million Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts.
Construction on the 49,000 square-foot creative arts center is about 75 percent complete, the college said. OSU said the center will serve as a multidisciplinary performance, gallery, and teaching space.
Patricia Valian Reser is an OSU alumna who has given $36 million to the OSU Foundation for the arts at Oregon State University, the college said. OSU said that Reser, her late husband, Al, and their family have contributed philanthropically to many areas of the university.
“For Oregon State to reach its full potential as a world-leading, problem-solving, changemaking university, bold investment in the arts is necessary,” Reser said. “PRAx will foster connections between the arts, academics and research. There’s no better place for this than OSU, which is already known for collaboration across disciplines.”
The PRAx center will house a concert hall, black box theater, outdoor arts plaza, gallery, and lobby, OSU officials said.
Unique features will include adjustable reflector panels in the 490-seat Lynn Hallstrom Detrick Concert Hall to adjust sound reverberation for events ranging from lectures to symphonies, the college said.
OSU said the inaugural season’s full event schedule will be announced in the fall of 2023, with an open house and public performance scheduled for April 6, 2024.
Those wishing to support the project can offer donations to name a seat in the concert hall here.