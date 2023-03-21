Construction on new Eugene YMCA continues

EUGENE, Ore. – Construction on a new YMCA facility in Eugene is progressing steadily, and officials expect it will be open for business later this year.
The old YMCA building was constructed in 1955, and was designed to support a community that is much smaller than it is now. Construction on a new building to replace the old YMCA started in June of 2022. YMCA officials like Brian Steffen, the CEO of Eugene Family YMCA, said the new building will allow the YMCA a lot more space for their programs and classes to accommodate a community that has grown in size over the last few decades.
“It's a transformational growth phase for us, and our ability to educate more youth, launch more disease and illness prevention programs, have more health classes and just an overall broader partnerships and collaborations will be significantly larger at the new Y,” Steffen said.
The new facility will be about 75,000 square feet – nearly twice the size of the current facility. YMCA officials said it will include an indoor track, a teaching kitchen for families, and an aquatics center among other things. It’s scheduled to open in December. After that, the YMCA will commemorate and honor the old facility on Patterson Street, and determine how to use that land to address the health and education needs of the community.