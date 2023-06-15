Construction work underway to improve traffic flow at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Construction work that is underway to improve the flow of traffic at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (SORA) is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to Coos County Airport District officials.
The district said that Coos County Airport District’s commissioners recently approved a contract with Knife River Materials to remove the circular roundabout in front of the terminal as well as parking lot driveway obstructions. The goal of the changes is to reduce traffic congestion where shuttles and taxis unload passengers and baggage, the district said.
District officials said that an estimated 3,300 square feet of grass, dirt, asphalt and concrete will be removed, and traffic cones and signage will guide visitors through the work area to the terminal. Airport visitors can expect slight delays in accessing the airport while work is underway, the district said.
Airport district officials said that parking is free for passengers flying out of SORA and will not be affected by the construction work.
For more information, call or email the airport at 541-756-8531.