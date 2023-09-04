Containment efforts on Tyee Ridge Complex fires continue through Labor Day

UMPQUA, Ore. -- Firefighters at the Tyee Ridge Complex in Douglas County got a major assist from light rain and other favorable conditions over the weekend as they worked through Labor Day to contain the fires around the community of Umpqua.
The fires that make up the Tyee Ridge Complex are burning about 7,257 acres of woodland around the community of Umpqua, and are about 28% contained in total, according to the U.S. Forest Service. On Labor Day, fire crews worked to secure existing fire lines and deal with tree hazards for firefighter safety. Helicopters also made flights to drop water on the most active parts of the fires, assisted by clearer skies, USFS officials said.
Fire officials were optimistic about the prognosis for the fire’s containment, saying that firefighting operations have been going smoothly. Cooler weather and increased humidity overnight are expected to keep fire activity relatively subdued. USFS officials said poison oak is a constant hazard for crews, and treatment is being provided to firefighters at the scene.
Several evacuation notices are in place for areas around the complex. A map of evacuation orders can be found at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.