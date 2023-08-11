Containment for Bedrock, Salmon Fires reaches 10% as temperatures rise

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. There is a 70%
chance that high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and
low temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this
time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR
and Eugene, OR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Containment for Bedrock, Salmon Fires reaches 10% as temperatures rise

  • Updated
  • 0
US Forest Service

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – Firefighters are making progress in containing two major forest fires near Oakridge, but officials warn that higher temperatures over the weekend and following week might make beating the blazes more difficult.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Bedrock Fire is burning about 15,178 acres of woodland east of Fall Creek Lake while the Salmon Fire is burning about 135 acres just three miles east of Oakridge. Both fires are burning in the Willamette National Forest, and have dozens of resources including several aircraft allocated to them. Both fires are 10% contained, and their causes are being investigated.

The USFS said the Salmon Fire is creeping along the ground in its area, but is staying within established control lines thanks to progress made by firefighters in strengthening firelines. Fire crews will work to secure the fire perimeter before the weekend, especially on steep slopes where they hope to lessen the potential of the fire spreading through burning fuels.

At the larger Bedrock Fire, helicopters flew water buckets to slow fire growth and firefighters performed controlled burns to secure fire lines. More controlled burns are planned for the near future, and the USFS said smoke from these burns will be visible along with smoke from the fire itself. Firefighters along the southern perimeter of the fire are also working to identify and extinguish any hot spots along the extant firelines.

Bedrock Fire area August 11

Smoke from the fires is expected to impact air quality in Oakridge and eastward on Highway 58. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County, saying that changing wind will bring the smoke eastward and cause unhealthy conditions. LRAPA advises residents to stay inside if possible and avoid strenuous physical activity.

Recommended for you