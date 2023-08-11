Containment for Bedrock, Salmon Fires reaches 10% as temperatures rise

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – Firefighters are making progress in containing two major forest fires near Oakridge, but officials warn that higher temperatures over the weekend and following week might make beating the blazes more difficult.
The U.S. Forest Service said the Bedrock Fire is burning about 15,178 acres of woodland east of Fall Creek Lake while the Salmon Fire is burning about 135 acres just three miles east of Oakridge. Both fires are burning in the Willamette National Forest, and have dozens of resources including several aircraft allocated to them. Both fires are 10% contained, and their causes are being investigated.
The USFS said the Salmon Fire is creeping along the ground in its area, but is staying within established control lines thanks to progress made by firefighters in strengthening firelines. Fire crews will work to secure the fire perimeter before the weekend, especially on steep slopes where they hope to lessen the potential of the fire spreading through burning fuels.
At the larger Bedrock Fire, helicopters flew water buckets to slow fire growth and firefighters performed controlled burns to secure fire lines. More controlled burns are planned for the near future, and the USFS said smoke from these burns will be visible along with smoke from the fire itself. Firefighters along the southern perimeter of the fire are also working to identify and extinguish any hot spots along the extant firelines.
Smoke from the fires is expected to impact air quality in Oakridge and eastward on Highway 58. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County, saying that changing wind will bring the smoke eastward and cause unhealthy conditions. LRAPA advises residents to stay inside if possible and avoid strenuous physical activity.