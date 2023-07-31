Containment progressing for Bedrock Fire as it burns nearly 10,000 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – Containment is proceeding slowly but steadily at the Bedrock Fire in Willamette National Forest, but firefighters are still in place for a lengthy battle.
According to U.S. Forest Service officials, on July 30 firefighters were able to contain 3% of the perimeter of the fire, just south of Big Fall Creek Road on the west edge of the burned area. Officials said the area near this containment has little chance of reigniting, and there is no heat near this portion of the line. Firefighters said they will be working to secure such containment around the entire area of the fire.
USFS officials said there were a total of 726 firefighting personnel as well as nine air assets assigned to fight the fire. On July 30, the fire was reported as burning about 9.568 acres, but firefighters have not been able to estimate its current acreage. The USFS said another flight to estimate the area of the fire is scheduled for the near future. Smoke from the fire is spreading into central Oregon, causing poor air quality in some areas.
Firefighting personnel have set up a series of public meetings where they will present status updates and answer any questions that residents might have. They will be livestreamed on the fire’s Facebook page, and are scheduled for:
• Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. at Lowell High School
• Tuesday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Oakridge High School
• Wednesday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. at McKenzie High School