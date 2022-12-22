Contract for new Lebanon fire station finalized

LEBANON, Ore. -- Construction on a brand-new fire station for the Lebanon Fire District is set to begin now that a contract has been finalized with the builders.

Lebanon fire officials say the Lebanon Fire District Board approved a contract with Emerick Construction to build the new Station 31 on December 22. Officials say construction costs are not to exceed $13,805,290 under the terms of the contract. Construction is slated to begin in January 2023.

The construction is funded by a $16 million general obligation bond specifically intended to go towards a new fire station and vehicle for the department that voters passed in November 2019. Officials say the new station will be larger and better equipped to handle the growing community and its needs. Fire district officials say they are looking forward to the new station after several delays in its construction.