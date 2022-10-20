Controlled burn at Mt. Pisgah cancelled, rescheduled for Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Officials with Lane County Parks have cancelled an ecological burn at the Howard Buford Recreation Area on Mt. Pisgah, and rescheduled it for the morning of October 21.
Lane County Parks officials have closed trails in South and East Meadowlark for the safety of park-goers. The burn is expected to last throughout October 21, and will start no earlier than 11 a.m. Park visitors and locals are advised to be aware of smoky conditions and the presence of fire crews within the park during the burn.
The controlled burn was scheduled for some point during October 20, but at about 2:20 p.m. that day, Lane County Parks officials cancelled the operation. Officials cited warm temperatures and already-existing smoke in the area from the nearby Cedar Creek Fire as the reason for the cancellation. The burn has been rescheduled for October 21, as expected lower temperatures and impending rain will make for better conditions, officials say.
Lane County Parks officials say the controlled burn will help enhance the prairie and savanna habitats within the park. Officials say occasional fires are a natural part of the environment of these habitats, and the controlled burn is meant to maintain native species and keep the open grasslands from being filled with trees. Officials also say that many native wildflowers, such as those on Mt. Pisgah, have evolved to flourish after their habitat is burned. Lane County Parks says they are working with Lane Regional Air Pollution Authority and partners from Rivers to Ridges to make sure the burn is safely implemented and does not disrupt the community.