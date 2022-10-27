Controlled burn at Mt. Pisgah to commence Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Officials with Lane County Parks have announced that an ecological burn at the Howard Buford Recreation Area on Mt. Pisgah that was cancelled on October 21 will now be taking place on Thursday.

The burn is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 if conditions allow for it. Lane County Parks officials have closed trails in South and East Meadowlark for the safety of park-goers. The burn will be about 95 total acres in size and is expected to last throughout the day. Park visitors and locals are advised to be aware of smoky conditions and the presence of fire crews within the park during the burn.

This burn was originally scheduled for October 20, but was rescheduled to October 21 and then to October 27 as conditions did not allow for it at the time.

Lane County Parks officials say the controlled burn will help enhance the prairie and savanna habitats within the park. Officials say occasional fires are a natural part of the environment of these habitats, and the controlled burn is meant to maintain native species and keep the open grasslands from being filled with trees. Officials also say that many native wildflowers, such as those on Mt. Pisgah, have evolved to flourish after their habitat is burned. Lane County Parks says they are working with Lane Regional Air Pollution Authority and partners from Rivers to Ridges to make sure the burn is safely implemented and does not disrupt the community.