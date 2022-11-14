Controlled burns scheduled to begin in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Certain locations in Douglas County will soon see prescribed burns to cut down on fuels for potential future wildfires, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM says controlled burns are scheduled to begin on lands administered by them in the week of November 14. According to the BLM, these burns are contingent on favorable conditions that will let crews start and stop the fires, such as forecasted weather, how wet the fuels are, how many people and equipment are available to carry out the burn, and their ability to monitor the fire. If conditions allow, the BLM says controlled burns on their lands will go through spring of 2023.
The BLM said these prescribed burns will target debris created by timber harvest and hazardous tree removal operations. They said that such materials have been gathered in clearing and along roadsides in multiple locations, including several in the Archie Creek Fire area. The BLM said these planned fires are one of their most important tools to reduce the risk of wildfires to local communities and wildlife.