Controlled ecological burns scheduled for fall at Lane County sites

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County air quality officials said on Monday that several controlled ecological burns are scheduled for this fall through the Rivers to Ridges Partnership.
The controlled burns will be highly visible in areas including the Coburg Hills northeast of the Eugene-Springfield area, Mt. Pisgah within the Howard Buford Recreation Area, Willow Creek south of West 18th Avenue in west Eugene, and on parcels near Greenhill Road out to Fern Ridge Reservoir, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.
“Each controlled burn is a strategically planned project,” said LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen. “Planned dates are tentative and fluctuate because they rely on required optimal weather conditions and available fire safety resources.”
Air quality officials said that ecological controlled burns involve low intensity fire under strict weather and safety protocols and are used for environmental preservation by clearing dry vegetation and reducing wildfire risks. These types of burns reduce the risk of future larger uncontrollable fires to preserve Lane County lands’ longevity, local officials said.
LRAPA officials said the goal is to conduct these burns by the end of the year, but the timeline depends upon weather conditions and prescribed fire control resources.
An online map published by Rivers to Ridges provides a look at all permitted controlled burns for the 2023 season.