Controversial assignment sparks concern from parents

EUGENE, Ore. – Since a controversial health class assignment at Churchill High School in Eugene went public on social media yesterday, parents have reacted strongly.

“It just makes me sick,” said one concerned Churchill parent who wishes to remain anonymous.

Churchill’s principal emailed parents Thursday night explaining the assignment was for a Health 2 - Human Sexuality class.

The email said the school’s administration would be working with the district office to review the health curriculum it currently uses: OWL, meaning “Our Whole Lives”.

The 4J school district has begun the process of reviewing and selecting a new health curriculum to replace OWL which will be completed by the end of the year according to the email from the school’s principal.

In a statement on sexuality education, the Oregon Department of Education said it provides schools with state content standards and guidance to meet legal requirements, but “does not require any specific sexual education curriculum”.

KEZI reached out to Churchill high school administration and 4J school district officials but did not receive a response.

As of the evening of March 10, Churchill parents have not received any more updates or comments from the school’s administration.