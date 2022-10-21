Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org