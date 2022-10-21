Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School

ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms.
The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas.
It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of a police officer. Several portions of the book contains portions that are sexual and violent in nature.
The f-word is used nearly 70 times. Parents also expressed concern over the book's comments towards law enforcement.
On page 393 it says, "F*** that cop," and, "F*** the police coming straight from the underground."
Parents Sarah and Ryan Bradley have an 8th grade son in the Fern Ridge School District. They said they would support their child reading the book when he's older, but believe right now he's too young.
"It's too high of a level for kids," said Ryan. "I would say it's a college level. Especially because he's on the spectrum too. I'm concerned how he's going to feel, what's going to trigger him and I don't think that's thought through."
Fern Ridge superintendent Gary Carpenter said he's received a few complaints from parents about the book, but the vast majority have given positive responses about it.
"The biggest concern is the profanity, there's sexual innuendo and profanity," said Carpenter. "But again, I don't know if it's any different than any other high school book that we read."
Carpenter said the book was part of the Oregon Battle of the Books list in the 2018-2019 school year. It was just incorporated into the 9th grade English curriculum this year, but he said schools across the country have been teaching the book in classrooms.
"I checked in with a couple of districts around us," said Carpenter. "I checked in with Bethel and they said it was in their high school curriculum. Junction City said it's in their middle and high school libraries."
Carpenter said he respects parents who want their children to opt out of the book.
Grandparent Lisa wanted to stay anonymous. She believes the book shouldn't be taught in schools altogether.
"Sure, kids can opt out of the book, but why is this thing being read to the kids? They're really pushing things into kids' faces," said Lisa. "For me, it's how much longer are we going to take before we start standing up and fighting back."
Public librarian Caitlin McMahan said she read the entire book and recommends it for 9th graders.
"I think that if someone is old enough to experience it, perhaps they're old enough to read about it," said McMahan. "I would say that the intended audience is teenagers and I would feel comfortable recommending it to a 14-year-old."
McMahan said family, friends and systemic racism are all topics addressed in the book. She recommends parents read the book before jumping to a conclusion.
"I always recommend parents read the book if they're concerned about it," said McMahan. "I think there's a lot of things swirling on the internet that don't always give the full perspective."
Carpenter said if parents want to challenge the curriculum, they can submit a form. Once they do this, a committee of seven people consisting of students, parents and other community members will give a recommendation. If they don't like the recommendation, parents can take it up to the school board.