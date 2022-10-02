Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&