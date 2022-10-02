 Skip to main content
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison

Richard Godwin

ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections.

According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the 1970s and kept the skull of his victim on his bedside table.

Godwin entered prison on September 20, 1979 with an earliest release date of March 11, 2026.

Next of kin has been notified about Godwin's death.

Godwin died while on hospice care.

