Convicted drug dealer sentenced to almost 7 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene police street crimes unit

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man known to police as a prolific methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after a years-long investigation and trial, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, the case started in March 2021 when a detective learned of a man selling drugs on Facebook under a fake name. EPD’s Street Crimes Unit began investigating, and eventually detained the man, who was later identified as McKenzie Daniel Harris, 30, during a traffic stop. Police said a drug sniffing dog found traces of narcotics in Harris’s vehicle, providing evidence that allowed them to obtain a search warrant for Harris’s home. EPD said that search turned up almost 14 pounds of meth and more than $18,000 in cash, as well as scales and packing materials for the drugs.

Eugene police said Harris crossed their path again in April 2022 when a patrolling officer spotted him in a vehicle that Springfield Police Department was trying to find. The officer detained Harris at a car wash, and found a felony amount of meth and evidence of other crimes in a subsequent search. Harris was arrested and charged for possession of meth, and yet another search found numerous stolen checks, ID cards and bank cards.

Authorities said Harris was finally officially sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison on January 3, 2023, for crimes including possession of meth, identity theft, and others.

