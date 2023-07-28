 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Convicted felon arrested after police search finds numerous guns

  • Updated
  • 0
Rifles seized in 7-27 search warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant found numerous guns in his possession at a low-income housing development, Eugene police said.

According to Eugene Police Department, their Street Crimes Unit had heard that Stephen Allan Laszlo, 41, a convicted felon, allegedly had several guns and was fencing stolen property while selling drugs. EPD also accused Laszlo of running a makeshift pawn shop and buying property brought to him from various people. Police said all of this was taking place at a low-income housing development intended for people with children to live, while Laszlo himself had lived there for over a year with no children. Eugene police said this was not the fault of the development’s management; rather, Laszlo had simply taken advantage of a system meant to help people in need.

EPD said their SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Street Crimes Unit carried out a search warrant at Laszlo’s home on west 13th Avenue in Eugene on July 27. During the search, Laszlo jumped from his second-story window onto a covered porch, injuring his ankle and falling directly into the waiting arms of a squad of EPD SWAT and K-9 officers. EPD said Laszlo was taken into custody, treated for his injury, and then sent to the Lane County Jail.

Eugene police said their search uncovered massive amounts of guns and ammunition, as well as other illicit items including fentanyl, methamphetamine, currency, stolen bicycles, body armor, and other stolen property. Police said they found 11 handguns, three of which were stolen and three which had their serial numbers scratched out, as well as nine rifles of various descriptions, one of which was a “ghost gun” with no serial number on its 3-D printed lower receiver.

Laszlo was charged with several drug charges related to the fentanyl and meth that was allegedly found, as well as first-degree theft of a firearm, three counts of obliteration of the ID of a firearm, being a felon in possession of body armor, a warrant from Linn County, and 20 charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

