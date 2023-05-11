Convicted murderer sentenced for 2020 Linn County manslaughter

ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who had previously been convicted of crimes including murder back in 1988 has been sentenced to about 10 years in prison after the 2020 killing of a Portland man in Linn County.
Court records show Phillip Henry Gurule Jr., 61, was arrested in December 2020 after an investigation into the death of Richard Anderson, then 41, in Jefferson. Court officials said Gurule shot Anderson multiple times on a remote road in Linn County before leaving him for dead After he was arrested, Gurule was initially charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show that on May 5, 2023, the prosecution against Gurule came to a plea agreement with his defense attorney, and Gurule pleaded No Contest to first-degree manslaughter. On May 10, a Linn County judge sentenced him to 10 years and one month in prison with three years of post-prison supervision, the maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter. In addition, court documents show Gurule will not be eligible for any kind of reduction in sentence, conditional release, or work release.
Court records show that Gurule killed Anderson while out of prison on parole for a 1988 murder in Multnomah County. Documents related to the sentencing included a strong recommendation from the court that Gurule never be allowed another parole on that crime, and that he stay in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for the rest of his life.